Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $9.84. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 1,262 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Get Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 38.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,044,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 287,446 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 860,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.