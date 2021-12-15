IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Down 3.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.04. 101,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 135,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

IsoEnergy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

