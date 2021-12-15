ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Graham Cooley Purchases 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley acquired 39 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 399 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £155.61 ($205.64).

Shares of LON ITM traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 375 ($4.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 641 ($8.47) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543 ($7.18).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

