J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Down 58.1% in November

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the November 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

