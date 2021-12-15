Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

JKHY opened at $162.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

