Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ULCC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 840,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $2,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.