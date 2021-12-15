Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Trading Up 3.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 16,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.