Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,113 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 32,482 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.4% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average is $297.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

