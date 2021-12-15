Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUGGU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,957. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter valued at $2,012,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,884,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.