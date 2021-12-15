Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $531,707.38 and approximately $102,596.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00207998 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

