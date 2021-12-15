Jill Leversage Buys 1,600 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.87. 3,342,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,196. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

