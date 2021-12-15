Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Update

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ JYAC remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Jiya Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYAC. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 14.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,713 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

