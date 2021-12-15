Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Acquires 40,000 Shares

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 40,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOBY stock remained flat at $$6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,026. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50. Joby Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.