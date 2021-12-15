JOE Price Tops $2.42 on Major Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004961 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $345.30 million and $27.67 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00054987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.73 or 0.08146300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00077193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,667.94 or 0.99796331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00053176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002590 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 142,722,321 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

