John Dabiri Sells 247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,421,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,569,359. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
