John Dabiri Sells 247 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $21.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.59. The company had a trading volume of 69,421,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,569,359. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.48. The company has a market cap of $761.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.