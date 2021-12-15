John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 66,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

