John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.01

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.01 and traded as high as $17.37. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 116,389 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

