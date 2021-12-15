John P. Reed Acquires 10,000 Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) CEO John P. Reed purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 242,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,427. Arhaus Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

