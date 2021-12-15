Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 102.2% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $149.53 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

