Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.53 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

