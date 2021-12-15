Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.53 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

