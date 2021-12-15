Joseph Stilwell Buys 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 8,733 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,158.20.

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 9,115 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,221.00.

KFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,463. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

