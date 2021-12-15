Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77 and traded as high as C$2.17. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 119,805 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$99.33 million and a PE ratio of 0.80.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

