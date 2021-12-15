JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $47.92. Approximately 839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.20% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

