JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $105,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.