JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Cut by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $470.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

