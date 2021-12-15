JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price to $28.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. 34,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,840. The stock has a market cap of $606.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,592 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $592,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 331,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 89,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

