JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $68.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,189,238. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

