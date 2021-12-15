Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $25.50 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $25.50 million and $2.57 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00208239 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.