JulSwap Hits Market Cap of $15.07 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $15.07 million and $1.67 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

