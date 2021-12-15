JulSwap Price Up 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and $1.67 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.73 or 0.08163830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00077650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,947.56 or 0.99831823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002596 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

