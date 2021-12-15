Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $34.26.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,023 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 445,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 160,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.