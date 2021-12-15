Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.08. 27,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,181,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

