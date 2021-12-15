K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$36.28. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$34.91, with a volume of 9,577 shares.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$372.73 million and a PE ratio of 39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

