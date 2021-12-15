Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kairos Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. 770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,922. Kairos Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 446.8% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 68.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

