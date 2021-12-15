Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 511 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,082,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.73 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

