Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 549,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 221,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 466,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

