Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys 1,059 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,526. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.