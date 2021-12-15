Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 39.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 69.5% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.46.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.38. 43,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.72 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.