Kanawha Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.12. The company had a trading volume of 208,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,468. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.06 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

