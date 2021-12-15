Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 1,809 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 22,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.54. 191,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $191.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

