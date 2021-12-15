Karen Seaberg Sells 1,208 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $100,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $273,880.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $206,640.00.

NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,595. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.41%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Securities raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 112,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $3,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

