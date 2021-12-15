Kava.io Reaches Market Cap of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for about $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00203472 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.91 or 0.00561119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

