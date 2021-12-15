Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $502.27 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00007100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $502.27 million and $25.71 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00207262 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.00601036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00063847 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 153,925,533 coins and its circulating supply is 143,988,033 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.