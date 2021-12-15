Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $382.71 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00040400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00208116 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,456,902 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

