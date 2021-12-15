Keep3rV1 Trading Down 10.7% This Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $742.79 or 0.01521122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $148.56 million and approximately $59.29 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00207913 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

