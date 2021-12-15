Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Kellogg posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,335 shares of company stock worth $20,897,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Kellogg by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kellogg by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

