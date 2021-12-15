Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:KELYB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $693.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

