Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Update

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 149.3% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kering has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

