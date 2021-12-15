Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

