Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the November 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of KRYPF remained flat at $$2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. Kerry Properties has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.47.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
